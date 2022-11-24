FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table After Switzerland vs Cameroon Match Today

Hereare the details about the points table of FIFA World Cup 2022:

Group A: In group A, Netherlands is leading the points table with 3 points, followed by Ecuador with 3 points.

Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 3 points, followed by Wales with 1 point.

Group C: In Group C, Saudi Arabia is on the top with 3 points, followed by Poland with 1 point.

Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 3 points.

Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 3 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.

Group F: In Group F, Belgium is leading the points table with 3 points.

Group G: Switzerland is leading the points table with 3 points.

Group H: South Korea is leading the points table with 1 point followed by Uruguay.