Morocco at the FIFA World Cup: 6 Driving Forces Behind the History-Making Run

History was made by Morocco, the first African and first Arab team to advance to a semi-final at the men’s football World Cup.

The Atlas Lions, endowed with impeccable organisation and defensive will, creative midfield passing, speedy offence and the rousing racket of its fans, broke the elusive World Cup glass ceiling against Portugal to face France in the final four in Qatar.

The sound of the Moroccan fans has become a lifeblood coursing through the first World Cup to be staged in the Arab world. As magical as Morocco’s win seems, one should not ignore the reality that no team has scored against them (save for an own goal while defeating Canada). The team has controlled the field of play all along, stamping its authority with unimaginable flair and controlled composure.