‘Argentina Will Be Really Hard in the World Cup Final’: French Keeper Lloris

France goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris said he expect a difficult World Cup final when his side takes on Argentina on Sunday.

While Lionel Messi is looking to lift his first World Cup, France are looking to retain the title they won in 2018 in what promises to be a tough game for both sides..

"Argentina are a really great team. They have shown how competitive they are, and they have this player (Messi) who has left his mark on the sport," said Lloris after Wednesday's 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco.

"There is everything in place for it to be a great game, but we will try to turn things our way," he added.