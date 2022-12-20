FIFA World Cup 2022: France’s Karim Benzema Retires From International Football

Already 35 now, Benzema was, in any case, unlikely to be in contention for a spot in the France team for the 2026 World Cup in North America in four years' time. Hence, many believe it was logical for him to announce his retirement from international football and focus on playing for his club.

But Benzema has not been considered for national duty for many years because of his alleged involvement in a case to blackmail a former teammate through incriminating videos taken from his mobile. He has recently returned to the national fold and has been in prolific form for Real Madrid in the last couple of years and was expected to lead his nation's campaign in Qatar but the injury prevented him from doing so.