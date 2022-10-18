Karim Benzema Wins Ballon d'Or 2022, Alexia Putellas Bags Second Women’s Trophy

French striker Karim Benzema claimed the Ballon d'Or 2022 here after a dazzling season with Real Madrid, which saw the Spanish giants win both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Spain's Alexia Putellas won the women's trophy for the second year in a row following another stellar season with Barcelona.



The first French player to win the prestigious individual football prize since Zinedine Zidane in 1998, Benzema had his best season ever at Madrid, finishing with 44 goals in 46 matches and becoming the top scorer in both domestic and continental tournaments, reports Xinhua.

A highlight for the 34-year-old came in the knockout stages of the Champions League when he grabbed two consecutive hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, and Chelsea in the quarterfinals.