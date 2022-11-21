FIFA World Cup 2022: France Coach Deschamps ‘Sad’ for Injured Karim Benzema

"Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us," he said.



France has been hit badly by injuries in the run-up to Qatar, with Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante both out, with Pogba failing to recover from a knee operation, while Kante has not recovered from a hamstring injury.



Meanwhile, forward Christopher Nkunku was injured last Tuesday and replaced by Kolo Muani, while Presnel Kimpembe withdrew on Monday after failing to get over a hamstring problem, and Raphael Varane is still a doubt for Tuesday's game against Australia.