FC Barcelona Have Debts of Over 1.3 Billion Euros, Says President Joan Laporta

"Like all Barca fans. I would have preferred to see him at Barca although I am convinced that we have made the right decision because the institution is above everyone else. The situation was dramatic," he said.



However, Laporta said he was content to see Messi looking happy after joining PSG. "He deserves it just like his whole family...What I can tell you is that we did everything possible within the economic possibilities of the club," he commented.



Laporta also strongly criticized former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, accusing him of lying, of not carrying out financial controls, and letting the condition of the Camp Nou stadium decline to a point where it "needs serious structural work."



He also said the club was negotiating with some players, such as Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto to lower their wages, and insisted they would do everything possible to not have to sell players such as Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Barca began their La Liga campaign with a 4-2 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

In fact, before the match Gerard Pique agreed to a substantial pay cut to help register the likes of Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.