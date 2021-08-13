Big Divide in La Liga Over 'Mortgage Deal' with Investment Company

In return, CVC Capital Partners will receive 11 per cent of income from all of La Liga's non-audiovisual-related business and 10 per cent of revenue from audiovisual business for the next 50 years.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Club and Oviedo have all opted out of receiving any money from the scheme, with the three top-flight clubs all issuing statements which highlight their opposition to a deal that would "mortgage" them for 50 years.

In fact, Athletic Club point out that CVC would "recover their investment in 10 years, but the clubs will need 50 years. As well as mortgaging something that is ours... we would have to renounce income from audiovisual rights, which we currently have full capacity to manage."

FC Barcelona issued a statement early on Friday morning (IST), stating "FC Barcelona has participated in the Assembly of the Spanish Professional Football League (LFP) at which its agreement with CVC Central Partners, the investment fund that is to become an industry partner of La Liga, was presented and submitted to a vote.

"Note that Barca, as well as Real Madrid and Athletic Club, the three first division clubs that have not signed the agreement, defend their membership and assembly-based ownership systems, with boards of directors chosen by their members for limited mandates, reasons that support the inconvenience of accepting mortgages on their assets (such as in this case the transfer of their television rights) for the next half century, moreover considering the ongoing transformation and evolution of the football world."