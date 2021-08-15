Messi Gets Rousing Ovation from 49,000 Fans as PSG Beat Strasbourg

Mauro Icardi opened the scoring for PSG only two minutes into the game and Kylian Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 25th minute before the French forward set up another for Julian Draxler only two minutes later, Xinhua reports.



Strasbourg created more chances in the second half and clawed back to 3-2 thanks to two headers from Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque. But they suffered a blow in the closing period when Alexander Djiku fouled on Icardi to receive his second yellow card and make his team being reduced to 10 men.



Pablo Sarabia tapped in PSG's fourth from Mbappe's cross in the 86th minute to make the score out of Strasbourg's reach.



Mbappe, whose contract with PSG is to expire next year, has been linked with Real Madrid recently as home fans whistled at the 22-year-old amid transfer speculation.



"I did not hear the whistles," Pochettino insisted. "I am happy with him. He's focused on what he needs to do and had a really good game. He must continue on this path."