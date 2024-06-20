Euro 2024: Gjasula Scores Late Equaliser as Albania Hold Croatia to a 2-2 Draw

With the interval introduction of Mario Pasalić and Luka Succic, Croatia produced two decent chances. Thomas Strakosha got a strong hand to Succić’s powerful shot before Pasalic fired over.

Dalic's team were now enjoying their best spell of the game, and as Albania's energy levels waned, Croatia's threat increased.

The Vatreni were probing for a chink in the Albanian armour, and eventually, in the 74th minute, their breakthrough came. As Albania switched off, Andrej Kramaric found the bottom corner to restore parity – his first EURO goal on his 33rd birthday. Two minutes later, Croatia struck again, Klaus Gjasula deflecting into his own net amid a goalmouth scramble.

Still turning the screw until the full-time whistle, Croatia's tremendous second-half performance looked to have secured them all three points. However, in a dramatic twist, Gjasula – who only came on in the 72nd minute – found redemption by driving in a low last-gasp leveller. Both sides duly claimed their first points of EURO 2024.