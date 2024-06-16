Euro 2024: Spain Start Campaign With a Dominating 3-0 Win Over Croatia

Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Carvajal scored once each in the first half as Spain got their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign off to a flying start with a 3-0 win against Croatia in a Group B encounter here on Saturday evening.

It was expected to be a hard-fought encounter between two sides that have done well in the past. With these two sides facing each other in a fourth consecutive Euro finals, it was La Roja who triumphed for a third time against familiar opponents with a ruthless and slick attacking display.