Euro 2024: Arda Guler Shines Bright in Turkey’s 3-1 Win Over Georgia

A fiery Turkey side took the first step towards a solid Euro 2024 campaign as they beat Georgia 3-1 in what was one of the best matches in the tournament so far.

The side started on the front foot and a strike from outside the box by Ayhan struck the post in the 11th minute of the game. It was an end-to-end game which saw both sides produce a flurry of attacks.

Mert Muldur scored a thunderous volley from outside the box to give the Turkish the lead in the 25th minute. The side also doubled their advantage minutes later but was ruled offside.