Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham on the Scoresheet as England Beat Serbia 1-0

Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham on the Scoresheet as England Beat Serbia 1-0

Euro 2024: England began their Euro 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win.
IANS
Football
Published:

Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham's goal helped England beat Serbia 1-0.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham's goal helped England beat Serbia 1-0.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

England began their Euro 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win in Group C victory against Serbia at the Arena AufSchalke thanks to an early Jude Bellingham header.

England began promisingly, enjoying plenty of early possession against opponents who dropped everyone behind the ball at regular intervals – and within 13 minutes Serbia's game plan had been undone.

Kyle Walker delivered a precise pass to Bukayo Saka, whose cross from the right deflected off Strahinja Pavlović. The ball looped up perfectly for the oncoming Jude Bellingham, who headed it past Predrag Rajković.
Also ReadEuro 2024: Wout Weghorst’s Late Strike Secures Netherlands’ 2-1 Win Over Poland
Also ReadEuro 2024: Spain Start Campaign With a Dominating 3-0 Win Over Croatia
Also ReadEuro 2024: People Love To Talk, Cristiano Ronaldo Loves To Perform – Robin Singh

Serbia threatened an immediate response as Aleksandar Mitrovic fired narrowly wide and Dusan Vlahovic had a shot blocked, but at the other end the Saka, who was dangerous throughout the first half, released Walker for a burst into the area that ended in a cross-shot across the face of goal, UEFA reports.

"The first half shows why we can score goals against any team, and the second half shows we can keep a clean sheet against any team. We had to suffer a bit but we kept a clean sheet and when you do that, you only need to score one goal to win the game. Overall, we'll be happy with that performance," Bellingham said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Serbia Throw Punches in the Second Half, but None Lands

Although England had looked in control, Serbia had shown enough to suggest they continued to carry a threat, and early in the second half substitute Filip Mladenovic was close to providing the finishing touch to Vlahovic's low-driven cross.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stung Rajkovic's palms as England replied in kind, although it then took a combination of Jordan Pickford and Kieran Trippier to prevent Mitrovic forcing in an equaliser.

Serbia's substitutes revived the team, and Dusan Tadic nearly set up Luka Jovic. However, England came closest to a second goal when Rajkovic tipped a Harry Kane header onto the crossbar. Pickford also pushed Vlahovic's shot over late on, but that was Serbia's closest attempt at an equaliser.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT