Euro 2024: France Take 1-0 Win Over Austria but Mbappe Suffers Nose Injury

Kylian Mbappe of France, center, celebrates with teammates after Austria's Maximilian Wober scored an own goal during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, 17 June, 2024.

Despite kicking off their campaign with a win, Didier Deschamps' team faced a setback as Mbappe left the match with a possibly broken nose. Mbappe collided with Kevin Danso's shoulder while heading the ball during the second half. The forward received treatment on the pitch, with a lot of blood on his face, and then walked off the side of the pitch with France wanting to replace him with Olivier Giroud.