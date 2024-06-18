Euro 2024: France Take 1-0 Win Over Austria but Mbappe Suffers Nose Injury

Kylian Mbappe of France, center, celebrates with teammates after Austria's Maximilian Wober scored an own goal during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, 17 June, 2024.
Image: PTI
France began their bid for glory at Euro 2024 with a 1-0 opening win after Austria defender Maximilian Wober steered Kylian Mbappe's cross into his own net.
France found Austria to be a tenacious rival from the start. Even so, slick interplay down the left presented them with the first chance of the game on eight minutes, Mbappe sent free by Adrien Rabiot and forcing goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to save low at his near post.
Shortly after, Theo Hernandez sent a cross near the byline, but Austria's intensity stifled France's forwards. Ralf Rangnick's team almost took the lead when Marcel Sabitzer flicked Michael Gregoritsch's cross to Christoph Baumgartner, whose shot was blocked by the onrushing Mike Maignan.
Ousmane Dembele of France challenges for the ball with Austria's Philipp Mwene during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday
Austria pressed their case, leaving spaces for France's forwards to exploit. Antoine Griezmann narrowly missed sliding in from a cross, and Marcus Thuram had a shot saved. Ultimately, France's solitary goal and solid defense secured them the points.
