Ronaldo, Foden & Benzema Among Top Players to Watch at 2021 Euros

Jadon Sancho

While the former Manchester City winger was having a stellar season at Dortmund in the previous campaign, the brilliant attacker is rather having a silent year compared to the previous years. Sancho, who has not found the goals as often as he would have liked at Dortmund this year, though has been in sublime form.

Since making his debut two years ago, the Englishman has represented the Three Lions on eighteen occasions having to find the back of the net on just three occasions.

An in-form Sancho will be a huge threat to the opposing team in the competition as he looks to make his mark in his first big international tournament.

While he was described as a “great talent” by the fellow Englishman and a spot competitor at the wing, Raheem Sterling, Sancho is expected to play a big role in the Three Lions attack at Euro 2021.