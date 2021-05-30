Everything You Need To Know About the 2021 European Championship

Delayed for a year, like most sports events, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UEFA organised European Championships is all set to kick off on 11 June. For the first time in their 60-year history, the competition will travel across the continent and this is the second time 24 nations are participating.

Some of the game’s biggest names like Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Kevin de Bruyne to name a few, will be seen, as they battle it out for the Henri Delaunay trophy, promising a festival for the football fans.

The Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal, who won a major trophy for the first time in 2016, are the defending champions. Can the world champions France knock them over or will the world number 1 side Belgium’s golden generation outshine the lot?