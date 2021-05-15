Ruthless & Unique Season Kick-Starts Man City’s Era of Dominance

Mesmerising, irresistible and persevering – Manchester City, champions of England, were all of that through a pandemic-affected season like none other, picking up their third title in four seasons, confirming their status as one of the greatest squads in English football.

A pizza party to celebrate the achievement on Tuesday evening was seemingly unlike any in England, according to Pep Guardiola, who said, “The party is always just alcohol and I don't understand why."

However, put aside the panache, the slick movement of City for a moment and consider this – their two strikers have scored 10 goals, they were 13th in mid-November and then 8th at Christmas, the lowest position occupied by an eventual champion, before Pep’s side found their footing, going on a 21-match winning streak.