Copa America 2024 Schedule: Fixtures, Groups, Match Dates, Live Streaming & More

Copa America 2024 Full Schedule and Fixtures.
(Photo: The Quint)
Copa America 2024 Schedule: The 2024 edition of COPA America is scheduled to commence from 20 June and will conclude with a final match on 14 July. This soccer extravaganza is going to be quite exciting and thrilling for all the sports lovers. COPA America 2024 will take place across 13 different cities of the nation and a total of 16 teams will participate in this tournament, including 10 members of CONMEBOL and 6 members of CONCACAF. All these 16 teams have been divided into 4 groups - Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D.
The opening match of 2024 COPA America will take place on Thursday, 20 June 2024 between Argentina and Canada. Among 26 teams of group stage, only top two teams will qualify for the knockout stage and the bottom two teams will get eliminated from the tournament. Let us check out the Copa America 2024 full schedule below.
The 2024 edition of Copa America will begin from 20 June with an opening match between Argentina and Canada
COPA America 2024 will conclude with a final match on 14 July.
A total of 16 teams will participate in the COPA America 2024. This includes the following.
10 CONMEBOL Teams: Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
6 CONCACAF Teams: USA, Mexico, Jamaica, Panama, Canada, and Costa Rica.
All the 16 teams who have qualified for group stage of 2024 Copa America have been divided into four groups, including the following.
Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Canada.
Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica.
Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia.
Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, and Costa Rica.
Following is the full schedule of 2024 Copa America that will kick start from 20 June. The timings are mentioned in local
20 June 2024: Argentina vs Canada at Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA (20 pm).
21 June 2024: Peru vs Chile at AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX (19 pm).
22 June 2024: Mexico vs Jamaica at NRG Stadium - Houston, TX (20 pm).
23 June 2024: United States vs Bolivia at AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX (17 pm).
23 June 2024: Uruguay vs Panama at Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL (21 pm).
6 June 2024: Brazil vs Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA (18 pm).
6 June 2024: Colombia vs Paraguay at NRG Stadium - Houston, TX (17 pm).
6 June 2024: Chile vs Argentina at MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ (21 pm).
6 June 2024: Peru vs Canada at Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, KS (17 pm).
6 June 2024: Venezuela vs Mexico at SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA (18 pm).
6 June 2024: Ecuador vs Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV (15 pm).
6 June 2024: Panama vs United States at Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA (18 pm).
6 June 2024: Uruguay vs Bolivia at MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ (21 pm).
28 June 2024: Paraguay vs Brazil at Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV (18 pm).
28 June 2024: Colombia vs Costa Rica at State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ (15 pm).
29 June 2024: Argentina vs Peru at Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL (20 pm).
29 June 2024: Canada vs Chile at Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, FL (20 pm).
30 June 2024: Mexico vs Ecuador at State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ (5 pm).
30 June 2024: Jamaica vs Venezuela at Q2 Stadium - Austin, TX (19 pm).
1 July 2024: United States vs Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead - Kansas City, MO (18 pm).
1 July 2024: Bolivia vs Panama at Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, FL (21 pm).
2 July 2024: Brazil vs Colombia at Levi's® Stadium - Santa Clara, CA (18 pm).
2 July 2024: Costa Rica vs Paraguay at Q2 Stadium - Austin, TX (20 pm).
4 July 2024 (Quarter Finals): 1A vs 2B (20 pm).
5 July 2024: 1B vs 2A at AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX (20 pm).
6 July 2024: 1C vs 2D at Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV (18 pm).
6 July 2024: 1D vs 2C at State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ (15 pm).
9 July 2024: W25 vs W26 at MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ (20 pm).
10 July 2024: W27 vs W28 at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC (20 pm).
13 July 2024: L29 vs L30 at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC (20 pm).
14 July 2024: W29 vs W30 at Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL (20 pm).
Note: The timings are mentioned in local time.
Copa America 2024 will be telecasted live on Fox Sports, and TUDN. In India, the live streaming of Copa America may be available on SonyLiv app and live telecast on Sony Sports Network.
Published: undefined