Copa America 2024 Schedule: Fixtures, Groups, Match Dates, Live Streaming & More

Copa America 2024 Schedule: The 2024 edition of COPA America is scheduled to commence from 20 June and will conclude with a final match on 14 July. This soccer extravaganza is going to be quite exciting and thrilling for all the sports lovers. COPA America 2024 will take place across 13 different cities of the nation and a total of 16 teams will participate in this tournament, including 10 members of CONMEBOL and 6 members of CONCACAF. All these 16 teams have been divided into 4 groups - Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D.

The opening match of 2024 COPA America will take place on Thursday, 20 June 2024 between Argentina and Canada. Among 26 teams of group stage, only top two teams will qualify for the knockout stage and the bottom two teams will get eliminated from the tournament. Let us check out the Copa America 2024 full schedule below.