IPL 2024: Groundsmen, Curators To Get Rs 25 Lakh Each – Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive Rs 25 Lakh each while the ground staff of the three additional venues will get Rs 10 Lakh each.

The 17th edition of the IPL concluded on Sunday after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to lift their third title in the tournament.