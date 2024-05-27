IPL 2024: Harshit Rana to Nitish Reddy – 5 Emerging Players of the Tournament

KKR's Harshit Rana, LSG's Mayank Yadav and SRH's Abhishek Sharma.
Images: BCCI/Altered by The Quint
As the curtains draw on the exhilarating 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where the Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the championship title, it's evident that the tournament transcends beyond its 74 action-packed matches – it has served as a platform for emerging talents set to leave an indelible mark on cricket's landscape in the years to come.
As we reflect on the culmination of IPL 2024, let's delve into five players who stand poised for a potential call-up to the national squad:
When it comes to batting, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opener Abhishek Sharma has been a consistent headline-grabber throughout the season. From the very outset, Sharma embarked on a relentless assault against bowlers, showcasing his power and precision with the bat. His ability to clear the ropes effortlessly, coupled with a versatile batting approach adaptable to any position in the order, has been a standout feature.
Moreover, Sharma's multifaceted talents extend beyond his batting prowess. His underutilised skill as a left-arm orthodox spinner came to the fore crucially, clinching wickets of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmeyer, pivotal in propelling SRH to the final after beating RR in the Qualifier 2.
With such a diverse skill set at his disposal, Sharma's inclusion in the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup was highly anticipated, though it was deferred. Nevertheless, his stellar season performance, brimming with promising statistics, positions him as a strong contender for a coveted call-up to the national team.
Following a couple of lacklustre seasons with Rajasthan Royals, right-handed batter Riyan Parag found himself under intense scrutiny from fans and pundits alike. Yet, the resilient 22-year-old consistently silenced his critics with each appearance on the field. Parag repaid the faith vested in him by his franchise with crucial performances, emerging as their top run-scorer in IPL 2024 and securing the third-highest overall tally with 573 runs at a striking rate of 149.21 across 14 innings.
With a refined approach and a composed demeanour, Parag's adept techniques have left a lasting impression, which means that a call-up to the Indian team may be imminent.
Sunrisers Hyderabad has unearthed yet another cricketing gem in the form of Nitish Reddy, a pace-bowling all-rounder – a coveted combination that often piques the interest of the Indian team selectors. At just 21 years old, Reddy has distinguished himself with his ability to thrive in high-pressure situations and steer the innings to its conclusion.
Reddy finished the season with a tally of 303 runs in 11 innings, boasting an average of 33.66 and strike rate of 142.92. Additionally, his medium pace also contributed to the team's cause, as he managed to clinch three crucial wickets.
When questioned about somebody who he thinks could don the national jersey soon, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel lauded Reddy's versatility and remarked, “Nitish Kumar Reddy has been really impressive, batting brilliantly. His stroke play and handling of pressure are great, plus he is an all-round option. Selectors are always on the lookout for someone who can bowl medium-pace and bat lower down the order. Nitish Kumar Reddy definitely has a bright future ahead.”
Consistently displaying his knack for taking crucial wickets during the middle and death overs, Rana has emerged as a highly sought-after asset. In the final against SRH, he delivered crucial blows by dismissing Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen. His figures of 2 for 24 played a pivotal role in KKR's triumphant third IPL title win. Prior to the final, Rana had already proven his mettle by disrupting significant innings, claiming vital wickets of players like Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul.
With a repertoire of pace variations and unwavering consistency, the 22-year-old is primed for potential call up to the national side.
Though Mayank Yadav's IPL journey was cut short prematurely due to recurring injuries, the pace sensation made sure to make the most of the opportunity he got while still in the tournament. . In his debut match, Mayank left spectators in awe with his lightning speed and impeccable accuracy. He scalped four crucial wickets, dismissing heavyweight batters such as Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, while conceding a mere 27 runs in four overs.
Despite bowling only 12.1 overs in the tournament and securing 7 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 6.98, Mayank's early departure from IPL 2024 doesn't mark the end of his journey. With his remarkable pace and promising potential, he undoubtedly remains on the radar of selectors for future opportunities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined