IPL 2024: Harshit Rana to Nitish Reddy – 5 Emerging Players of the Tournament

Moreover, Sharma's multifaceted talents extend beyond his batting prowess. His underutilised skill as a left-arm orthodox spinner came to the fore crucially, clinching wickets of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmeyer, pivotal in propelling SRH to the final after beating RR in the Qualifier 2.

With such a diverse skill set at his disposal, Sharma's inclusion in the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup was highly anticipated, though it was deferred. Nevertheless, his stellar season performance, brimming with promising statistics, positions him as a strong contender for a coveted call-up to the national team.