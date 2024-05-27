What Did We Learn From IPL 2024? New Template, Problems With Impact Sub & More

IPL 2024: Everything that we learned from this season.
What will be the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season remembered for?
Recency bias might suggest the closely-contested matches it produced, or the underdog stories. Beyond the prima facie observations, however, the tournament was all about debunking narratives, as it taught us some consequential lessons, which could shape how the format, the tournament, and also the Indian cricket team, will transition from here onwards.
Here are what we learned from IPL 2024:
IPL 2024: The likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk have established a new template for T20 batting.
Two decades since its inception, the shortest format of the game has gone through a metamorphosis. The ideal T20 template – a phrase used in every debate across the Indian cricketing circles since the 2022 T20 World Cup – has been entrenched, and it has no provision for the now-anachronistic terms like ‘anchor,’ ‘holding the fort’ and ‘calculative cricket.’ The new format is all about being uninhibited with the bat, unceasingly attacking the bowlers.
A total of 1260 sixes were hit, which outclassed the previous best figure of 1124 by a mile. 42 of those sixes were struck in the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, which happens to be the highest-ever figure in any T20 match. Notably, Punjab chased down a target of 262 runs in that match, which was the highest successful chase in this format.
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw 549 runs being scored, which is the highest aggregate in a T20 match. That, however, is not all, for the pre-IPL highest aggregate (517) was surpassed on two other occasions – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians. Hyderabad’s score of 287/3 was also the highest ever by a team in any franchise league across the globe.
IPL 2024: The impact substitute rule has stagnated
Purists blaming solitarily the impact substitute rule for the incredible disempowerment of the bowlers will be misapprehension, for the exorbitant scores stem from the amalgamation of multiple factors, predominantly the rationale of the modern-day T20 batter. Albeit, it cannot be denied that the rule has had a role to play in the monstrosity we witnessed this year.
Orange Cap winner Virat Kohli, who recorded his best-ever strike rate this year, admitted having an additional batter led to the transformation in his approach, but is not a proponent of the rule.
This is one facet of the criticism of the rule. The other, and perhaps, more consequential facet, is that it has completely stagnated the development of potential all-rounders for the Indian cricket team.
Among the reasons why KKR found it justifiable to retain Venkatesh Iyer ahead of Shubman Gill prior to the 2022 mega auction was the former’s all-round skills, with Iyer picking up three wickets in IPL 2021. He also made it to the Indian team and picked up five wickets. Since the rule was implemented, however, he has bowled only one over like Dube, with the teams no longer requiring jacks of all trades.
Speaking on this, Indian captain Rohit Sharma told on the Club Prairie Podcast:
IPL 2024: Eyebrows were raised when KKR signed Mitchell Starc for Rs 24.75 crore, but in the end, it was all worth it.
The IPL 2024 auction saw more eyebrows being raised than paddles, with a few preposterous price tags floating around. Pat Cummins was the first cricketer who broke the record for the highest-ever bid, as Sunrisers Hyderabad spent Rs 20.50 for his services.
The general consensus on 19 December 2024 was that the Sunrisers and the Knight Riders have all but lost their rationale, and have committed to almighty blunders.
Six months down the line, those two teams competed in the final.
With his 18 wickets, and his excellent leadership, Cummins led the Hyderabad resurgence, taking the last-placed team of IPL 2023 to second in the standings.
What’s the bottomline?
That, with teams deploying analysts and strategists like Nathan Leamon and Gaurav Sundaraman, it is likely that they know what they are doing.
IPL 2024: Nitish Reddy could be the pace-bowling all-rounder India are looking for.
An uncontested prior to IPL 2024 was that India lacked youngsters for two specific roles – a pace-bowling all-rounder, and a power-hitting finisher.
Let’s consider the former first. The ‘Who after Hardik Pandya?’ question has been doing rounds in the Indian cricketing circuit for a while now, with answers being only names without any corroboration.
Now coming to the latter. The presumed lack of a power-hitting Indian finisher sparked bidding wars whenever Shahrukh Khan came to auction, for he was among the rare cricketers to fit the bill.
That list has had new additions, with arguably the most prominent among those being Ashutosh Sharma. The Punjab Kings batter scored 189 runs at a strike rate of 167.25, including a 28-ball 61 against Mumbai. Another player on this list, albeit comparatively older, is Ramandeep Singh. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 201.61, including an unbeaten 6-ball 25 against Lucknow Super Giants.
IPL 2024: Riyan Parag could be seen in the Indian blue very soon.
Barring the Virat Kohli-led team of 2008, the 2018 batch was contestably the most proficient Indian U-19 team, considering the panache and flair with which they blew away every single opponent who stood in their way. It seemed that the majority of those players will represent the nation in the years to come, albeit, only Shubman Gill has managed to carve his identity.
The former had an excellent campaign in 2022, but the foundation for escalation slipped from under his feet when he could only score 226 runs last season. This year, however, Abhishek was among the standout performers, scoring 484 runs at a strike rate of 204.22 – the highest among players with 350+ runs.
Parag’s case is slightly different, for despite making his IPL debut way back in 2019, he had never really established himself. Having scored 600 runs in the first five seasons, he has quietened the sceptics with a 573-run season, at an average of 52.09.
IPL 2024: The umpiring standard this season has raised questions.
Considering this tournament is called the Indian Premier League, it is only right that over 80% of the umpires are Indians – 17 among 21. However, the standard on display this season has sparked questions.
There were plenty of controversial decisions across the 74 matches, despite having the assistance of technology. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), alongside the players and coaches, will be hoping for a better show from the umpires next season.
