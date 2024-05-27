IPL 2024: The Quint’s Team of the Tournament

Nicholas Pooran happens to be the only player on our team whose team could not qualify for the playoffs, which might indicate a thing or two about the season he had. Signed for Rs 16 crore in the 2022 mega auction, the Trinidadian wicketkeeper-batter’s performances in the last couple of seasons were far from unsatisfactory, yet he never really was successful in rationalising the hype around him.

That was, until this season, where he scored 499 runs at an average of 62.37, and finished as the eighth-highest run-scorer. In a team where the top-order batters are not particularly renowned for their hitting prowess, Pooran was tasked with the seemingly improbable role of accumulating runs at a brisk pace whilst not losing his wicket, but he was successful in his ordeal, highlighted by his strike rate and average – 178.21 and 62.38 respectively.