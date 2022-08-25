Bhaichung Bhutia Files Fresh Nomination for AIFF President Post

After the SC order, the returning officer Umesh Sharma had stated that the election will be held on 2 September at the AIFF headquarter in Delhi and the results could be announced either on 2nd or 3rd September.

The nominations for the posts can be filed between 25 to 27 August while the scrutiny will be done on 28 August, the returning officer had said.

The candidates will have a chance to withdraw the nomination on 29 August while the returning officer shall prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on 30 August.