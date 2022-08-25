BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey and Congress’ NA Haris Join Hands to Run AIFF: Reports

Kalyan Chaubey, the BJP leader from West Bengal, is the unanimous choice of the 36 state football federations for the post of president of All India Football Federations (AIFF) while Congress leader NA Haris of Karnataka State Football Association and Kipa Ajay of Arunachal Football Association to get vice-president and treasurer posts respectively, sources in the know of things said.

It seems that BJP and Congress have joined hands to run the AIFF as Kalyan Chaubey from BJP and NA Haris from Congress have reached an agreement for the post of president and vice-president posts.