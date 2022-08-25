Only Member Association Representatives To Cast Vote in AIFF Elections

The top court, in its order, said: "Time for the completion of the elections which were scheduled to take place on August 28, 2022 shall stand extended by a period of one week. The Returning Officers shall, within the said period, refix the modalities for the filing of nominations from the stage which was reached on August 13, 2022 and ensure that the elections are completed on schedule."



It said returning officers (ROs), Umesh Sinha and Tapas Bhattacharya, shall be deemed to be the ROs appointed by it for the purpose of conducting the elections, noting that there was no objection to their continuance by any of the contesting parties before it.