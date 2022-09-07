AIFF Elect Kalyan Chaubey as New President Amid Claims of Political Involvement

'Can you name one Federation where the Government or a party or a politician is not involved?' Kalyan Chaubey had asked a journalist when he was questioned about the allegations of political influence in his election as the new All India Football Federation (AIFF) president.

For a Federation that was suspended less than a month back by FIFA for ‘third party involvement’, these words did not signal the most auspicious of starts as India got its first new AIFF president in over 13 years.

Former goalkeeper and current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Kolkata, Kalyan Chaubey ticks the box for being the first former player to helm Indian football. But his 33-1 victory over Bhaichung Bhutia for the post courted more controversy than celebrations with Rajasthan Football chief Manvendra Singh claiming that former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the 34 voters to not vote for the former Indian striker, on the eve of the election.