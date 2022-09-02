Name a Federation Where Politicians Aren’t Involved: New AIFF President Chaubey

In a press conference following his landslide victory against Bhaichung Bhutia in the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Presidential election, Kalyan Chaubey was questioned about the alleged political involvement in the procedure.

The former goalkeeper received 33 of the 34 votes on Friday, 2 September, with his ex-teammate Bhutia getting only one vote. Including Rajasthan Football Association's (RFA) chief Manvendra Singh, some view external political influence as the main reason behind Chaubey's victory. In his defence, however, the new AIFF President said "Can you name me one Federation where the Government or a political party is not involved?"