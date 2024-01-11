AFC Asian Cup 2024 Schedule: match dates, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and more.
(Photo: The Quint)
AFC Asian Cup 2024 will be hosted by Qatar, and is scheduled to begin from Friday, 12 January 2024. A total of 24 teams divided into six groups of four teams each will be participating in the upcoming edition of AFC Asian Cup. Team India has been placed in Group B along with Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria. The opening match of the tournament will be played between Qatar and Lebanon in the Lusail Stadium, Lusail.
After winning four titles, Japan is the most successful team in the history of AFC Asian Cup Football Tournament. India will start its AFC Asian Cup journey on Saturday, 13 January 2024 with a match against Australia. Let us check out the AFC Asian Cup 2024 full schedule, date, time, venues, live streaming, and telecast details below.
Following are the groups of AFC Asian Cup Football 2024.
Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, and Lebanon.
Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, and India.
Group C: Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Palestine.
Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, and Vietnam.
Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, and Bahrain.
Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, and Oman.
Here is the complete schedule of the upcoming edition of AFC Asian Cup 2024.
12 January 2024: Qatar vs Lebanon; 9:30 PM at Lusail Stadium.
13 January 2024: Australia vs India; 5:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
13 January 2024: China vs Tajikistan; 8:00 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.
13 January 2024: Uzbekistan vs Syria; 11:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.
14 January 2024: Japan vs Vietnam; 5:00 PM at Al Thumama Stadium.
14 January 2024: UAE vs Hong Kong; 8:00 PM at Khalifa International Stadium.
14 January 2024: Iran vs Palestine; 11:00 PM at Education City Stadium.
15 January 2024: South Korea vs Bahrain; 5:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.
15 January 2024: Indonesia vs Iraq; 8:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
15 January 2024: Malaysia vs Jordan; 11:00 PM at Al Janoub Stadium.
16 January 2024: Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan; 8:00 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.
16 January 2024: Saudi Arabia vs Oman; 11:00 PM at Khalifa International Stadium
17 January 2024: Lebanon vs China; 5:00 PM at Al Thumama Stadium.
17 January 2024: Tajikistan vs Qatar; 8:00 PM at Al Bayt Stadium.
18 January 2024: Syria vs Australia; 5:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.
18 January 2024: India vs Uzbekistan; 8:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
18 January 2024: Palestine vs UAE; 11:00 PM at Al Janoub Stadium.
19 January 2024: Iraq vs Japan; 5:00 PM at Education City Stadium.
19 January 2024: Vietnam vs Indonesia; 8:00 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
19 January 2024: Hong Kong vs Iran; 11:00 PM at Khalifa International Stadium.
20 January 2024: Jordan vs South Korea; 5:00 PM at Al Thumama Stadium
20 January 2024: Bahrain vs Malaysia; 8:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.
21 January 2024: Oman vs Thailand; 8:00 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.
21 January 2024: Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia; 11:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
22 January 2024: Qatar vs China; 8:30 PM at Khalifa International Stadium
22 January 2024: Tajikistan vs Lebanon; 8:30 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.
23 January 2024: Australia vs Uzbekistan; 5:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
23 January 2024: Syria vs India; 5:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.
23 January 2024: Hong Kong vs Palestine; 8:30 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
23 January 2024: Iran vs UAE; 8:30 PM at Education City Stadium.
24 January 2024: Iraq vs Vietnam; 5:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.
24 January 2024: Japan vs Indonesia; 5:00 PM; Al Thumama Stadium
25 January 2024: Jordan vs Bahrain; 5:00 PM at Khalifa International Stadium.
25 January 2024: South Korea vs Malaysia; 5:00 PM at Al Janoub Stadium
25 January 2024: Kyrgyzstan vs Oman; 8:30 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.
25 January 2024: Saudi Arabia vs Thailand; 8:30 PM at Education City Stadium.
