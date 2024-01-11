AFC Asian Cup 2024 Schedule: Match Dates, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & Telecast

AFC Asian Cup 2024 will be hosted by Qatar, and is scheduled to begin from Friday, 12 January 2024. A total of 24 teams divided into six groups of four teams each will be participating in the upcoming edition of AFC Asian Cup. Team India has been placed in Group B along with Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria. The opening match of the tournament will be played between Qatar and Lebanon in the Lusail Stadium, Lusail.

After winning four titles, Japan is the most successful team in the history of AFC Asian Cup Football Tournament. India will start its AFC Asian Cup journey on Saturday, 13 January 2024 with a match against Australia. Let us check out the AFC Asian Cup 2024 full schedule, date, time, venues, live streaming, and telecast details below.