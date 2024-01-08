India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2024 Schedule: Match Dates, Venues, and Squads

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2024 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Squads and More.
India vs Afghanistan T20I Schedule 2024: India and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns in a three match T20I series from 11 to 17 January 2024. As per the Indian squad released by BCCI on Sunday, 7 January 2024, star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make a comeback in the T20 series against Afghanistan after a hiatus of nearly 14 months. This will be India's last T20I series before the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024.
Since losing against England in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit and Kohli have not played any T20 match. Therefore, fans would be excited to watch the performance of their favourite players. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the series against Afghanistan. KL Rahul has been left out of the squad. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will also not be participating in the T20I series against Afghanistan due to injuries.
The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will start from 11 January 2024.
The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will end on 17 January 2024.
Check out the schedule of India vs Afghanistan T20I series below.
India vs Afghanistan1st T20I: Tuesday, 11 January 2024; Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali at 7 pm.
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Sunday, 14 January 2024; Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore at 7 pm.
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Wednesday, 17 January 2024;M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 7 pm.
The India vs Afghanistan T20I series 2024 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website in India.
The India vs Afghanistan T20I series 2024 will be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network.
Check out the squad of India and Afghanistan in the upcoming T20I series 2024.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-haq, Fareed Ahmad, and Noor Ahmad.
