2023 Women’s World Cup Is The Best Edition Ever: FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has proclaimed the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand a great event. On Wednesday, 2 August, Infanto joined the Football Australia (FA) executives at an event hosted by Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Parliament House in Canberra to celebrate the ongoing Women's World Cup and its impact on the country.

The 2023 Women's World Cup, which is the first ever held in Oceania, has more than 1.8 million tickets sold across the two host nations. After holding the Women's World Cup trophy aloft with Albanese, Infantino said that the World Cup has united "the entire world".