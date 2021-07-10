Neymar's Brazil Stands in Messi & Argentina's Way to Silverware

Defending champions Brazil are the favourites in the contest and have not had a bad run in the tournament.

Both the finalists finished the group stage top of the table and were joined in the last 8 by Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador. While Brazil eased past Peru 1-0, Argentina overcame Colombia after an intense penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez saved three penalties.

The Brazilian defensive unit has been rock solid through the tournament, conceding only a couple of goals and none in their last two games. They, however, will be up against Messi who has scored four and assisted five goals with Argentina scoring 11 goals in the run-up to the final. Can Casemiro and Fred provide enough cover yet again?

Argentina have supported Messi well, allowing him to play closer to the final third and lead the attack better with Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani Lo Celso, creative players, taking up a big chunk of the responsibility in the middle of the park.

While many teams have resorted to assigning more than one player to mark Messi, Brazil coach Tite said that there are other ways to neutralise the talisman.

"I know (what we'll do), but I'm not going to tell you," he said. "We don't neutralise, we reduce their actions."