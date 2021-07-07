Messi Praises Emiliano Martinez's Shootout Heroics

"It was a tough game but we deserved it," Messi said in an interview with Argentine television after the match. "At times it became difficult because of the way they defended. But we have [Emiliano Martinez] who is a phenomenon. We knew he was going to make those saves. We know what he is capable of and we trusted him."



Messi set up Lautaro Martinez for Argentina's only goal in the allotted 90 minutes before converting the first penalty of the shootout.



The 34-year-old has been in unstoppable form in Brazil, racking up four goals and five assists in the tournament so far.



"Many times it's easier to play against European teams than this type of game because there are more spaces," he said. "We tried our best and luckily we were able to win."



Argentina's last major tournament triumph came at the 1993 Copa America in Ecuador, where Gabriel Batistuta led them to a 2-1 win over Mexico in the final.



Argentina have come frustratingly close to ending the drought during Messi's time in the national team, finishing runners up at the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 editions of the Copa America.