2022 FIFA World Cup: PSG Fans Divided as Messi Meets Mbappe in Final Showdown

Paris Saint-Germain fans must be delighted at the fact that the biggest trophy in world football is guaranteed to return to their club, in a way, as they have players from both Argentina and France in their squad.

Along with that, however, they face the dilemma of picking who to support in Sunday's final. Two of their world-class front three must put their friendship aside as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe play each other for the second time in a World Cup, but for the first time in the Final.