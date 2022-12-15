2022 FIFA World Cup: PSG Fans Divided as Messi Meets Mbappe in Final Showdown

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé after Argentina and France's Round of 16 match at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
(Photo: AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain fans must be delighted at the fact that the biggest trophy in world football is guaranteed to return to their club, in a way, as they have players from both Argentina and France in their squad.
Along with that, however, they face the dilemma of picking who to support in Sunday's final. Two of their world-class front three must put their friendship aside as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe play each other for the second time in a World Cup, but for the first time in the Final.
They are both generation defining players- Messi, with his last shot at the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his glorious career, and Mbappe, ushering a new generation of superstars seeking to achieve football immortality yet again, at the mere age of 23.
So, which of the two stars are PSG fans backing to bring the Cup home? Here are some of the fans on Twitter expressing their thoughts before the final.
One fan exclaimed, " Both of them are going to make me happy, whichever of them wins the World Cup is going to be great".
French PSG fans will undoubtedly put country over player in the final, as one user says, "For history 2 teams who already have 2 stars on the shirt but only one team will have 3 at the end of the match, may the best win, Messi vs Mbappé the two top scorers of this cup, two PSG players but all my heart is with the blue because I am French".
Some fans believe that no matter the outcome, things will be awkward in the PSG locker room after the world cup.
Few hope Messi's team prevails as in all likelihood it will be his last World Cup match, whereas Mbappé will have a fair few more go's to win it.
A fan predicts that this match shall also decide the winner of the 2023 Ballon D'or between the two, just one month after the 2022 winner was crowned
Winning the World Cup for the second time would truly put Kylian Mbappé in the GOAT conversation, according to a fan
Whoever wins, fans can see either result as an ideal outcome, "the defending champions vs the team that arrived on the best streak, Europe vs America. The best player of the outgoing generation vs his possible heir. France vs Argentina. Mbappé vs Messi, we can't ask for more than this !".
