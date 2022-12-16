FIFA World Cup 2022: France & Morocco Fans Clash in Montpellier, Teenager Killed

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans of France and Morocco clashed in Montpellier.
(Photo: IANS)
A 14-year-old boy has been killed in France's Montpellier amid the clashes between France and Morocco fans following the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal on Wednesday, 14 December.
According to a Sky Sport report, the local government office issued a statement, which said that the boy was "violently hit" by a car in the city, in the south of France.
"Police are investigating and the vehicle was found near the scene. Video shared on social media showed crowds milling around a car being driven erratically in the street as Moroccan fans riot following their World Cup semifinal 0-2 defeat to France," the statement read.
Meanwhile, in Lyon, north of Montpellier, fights between law enforcement officers and supporters broke out in the streets. Authorities reported that eight people had been arrested and seven police officers had been injured.
Besides France, riots also broke out in Belgium’s Brussels and the Netherlands’ Amsterdam. According to reports in ABC News, around 100 Moroccan supporters clashed with police in Brussels, throwing fireworks.
Meanwhile, in Amsterdam, riot police was called to action and an emergency order was issued after fans set ablaze public property and clashed with law enforcement officers.