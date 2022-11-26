FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table updated after England vs USA Group B Match.
(Photo: fifa.com)
The 22nd FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 officially kicked off on Sunday, 20 November. An Arab country is hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever in history.
There are eight participating groups – Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H – in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Every day, matches are played among these groups. The winning teams earn points and are ranked on the points table. The tournament will end on Sunday, 18 December 2022.
Let us take a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table after England vs USA Group B match at Al Bayt Stadium. Both the teams shared points due to a 0-0 draw.
Here are the details about the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, teams, standings, and rankings:
Group A: In group A, the Netherlands is leading the points table with 4 points, followed by Ecuador with 4 points.
Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 3 points, followed by Iran with 3 points.
Group C: In Group C, Saudi Arabia is on the top with 3 points, followed by Poland with 1 point.
Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 3 points.
Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 3 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.
Group F: In Group F, Belgium is leading the points table with 3 points.
Group G: Brazil is leading the points table with 3 points and has replaced Switzerland from the top position.
Group H: Portugal is leading the points table with 3 points followed by South Korea.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Senegal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Qatar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Serbia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Ghana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
