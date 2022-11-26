FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated After England vs USA Group B Match

Here are the details about the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, teams, standings, and rankings:

Group A: In group A, the Netherlands is leading the points table with 4 points, followed by Ecuador with 4 points.

Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 3 points, followed by Iran with 3 points.

Group C: In Group C, Saudi Arabia is on the top with 3 points, followed by Poland with 1 point.

Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 3 points.

Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 3 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.

Group F: In Group F, Belgium is leading the points table with 3 points.

Group G: Brazil is leading the points table with 3 points and has replaced Switzerland from the top position.

Group H: Portugal is leading the points table with 3 points followed by South Korea.