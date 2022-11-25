Saudi Player Asked Messi to Adopt Islam During FIFA World Cup? Clip is Edited

A video of an interaction between Saudi Arabian defender Ali Al-Bulayhi and Argentinian striker Lionel Messi, during their group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has gone viral to claim that Messi was asked to embrace Islam by the Saudi player.

What does the video show?: Al-Bulayhi can be seen tapping Messi on his back and talking to him, in what appears to be an aggressive stance. Messi laughs it off and doesn't respond. The audio in the background talks about 'converting to Islam in order to go to heaven'.