FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022: Latest Team Rankings and Standings Here

FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022: Check out the latest team rankings, standings, and other details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
i

FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022: On Sunday, 20 November, the 22nd FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 officially kicked off. This is the first time an Arab nation has hosted the FIFA World Cup tournament.

A total number of eight groups have been created for the FIFA World Cup 2022 participants, including Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Everyday, matches are played among these groups. The winning team earns points and the losing team loses the points, which are daily updated in the FIFA World Cup Points Table. The rankings and standings of teams are based on the number of points earned. Higher is the number of winning points, higher is the rank and vice versa.

Let us find about the latest and updated points table of all the teams of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 of below.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Teams, Standings, and Rankings

Here are the details about the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, teams, standings, and rankings:

Group A: In group A, Netherlands is leading the points table with 3 points, followed by Ecuador with 3 points.

Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 3 points, followed by Wales with 2 points.

Group C: In Group C, Saudi Arabia is on the top with 3 points, followed by Poland with 1 point.

Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 3 points.

Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 3 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.

Group F: In Group F, Belgium is leading the points table with 3 points.

Group G: Brazil is leading the points table with 3 points and has replaced Switzerland from the top position.

Group H: Portugal is leading the points table with 3 points followed by South Korea.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest and Updated Till 25 November 2022

Group A

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Netherlands11003
2Ecuador11003
3Senegal10010
4Qatar10010
Group B

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1England11003
2Wales20202
3United States10101
4Iran20110
Group C

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Saudi Arabia11003
2Poland10101
3Mexico10101
4Argentina10010
Group D

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1France11003
2Tunisia10101
3Denmark10101
4Australia10010
Group E

Position TeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1 Spain11003
2 Japan11003
3 Germany10010
4 Costa Rica10010
Group F

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Belgium11003
2Croatia10101
3Morocco10101
4Canada10010
Group G

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Brazil11003
2Switzerland11003
3Cameroon10010
4Serbia10010
Group H

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Portugal11003
2South Korea 10101
3Uruguay10101
4Ghana10010

