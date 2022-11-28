Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest & Updated Team Rankings and Standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest & Updated Team Rankings and Standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Here's the latest rankings and standings after Cameroon vs Serbia match.
Saima Andrabi
Sports
Published:

Check out the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Check out the updated team rankings and standings here.

|

(Photo: fifa.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check out the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Check out the updated team rankings and standings here.</p></div>

FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022: This year, FIFA World Cup 2022 is hosted by Qatar, first time by the Arab world. The tournament kicked off on Sunday, 20 November 2022. All the participating countries have been categorized in 8 groups - Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H. The winning teams earn points and the losing team loses lose the scores. Team rankings and standings are daily updated in the FIFA World Cup Qatar Points Table.

From Group A, the host country Qatar is out of the tournament. Canada from Group F has also lost their chance of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 and are out of the league.

Let us find out the latest and updated FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022 today after Cameroon vs Serbia Group G match today, 28 November.

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: List of Teams, Rankings, and Standings

Group A: In group A, the Netherlands is leading the points table with 4 points, followed by Ecuador with 4 points.

Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 3 points, followed by Iran with 3 points.

Group C: In Group C, Poland is on the top with 4 points, followed by Argentina with 3 points.

Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 6 points.

Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 4 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.

Group F: In Group F, Croatia is leading the points table with 4 points.

Group G: Brazil is leading the points table with 3 points followed by Switzerland.

Group H: Portugal is leading the points table with 3 points followed by South Korea.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Updated Points Table Cameroon vs Serbia Group G Match Today, 28 November

GROUP A

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Netherlands21104
2Ecuador21104
3Senegal21013
4Qatar20020

GROUP B

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1England21104
2Iran21013
3USA20202
4Wales20111

GROUP C

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Poland21104
2Argentina21013
3Saudi Arabia21013
4Mexico20111
GROUP D

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1France22006
2Australia21013
3Denmark20111
4Tunisia20111

GROUP E

Position TeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1 Spain21104
2 Japan21013
3Costa Rica21013
4Germany20111

GROUP F

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Croatia21104
2Morocco21104
3Belgium21013
4Canada20020
GROUP G

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Brazil11003
2Switzerland11003
3Cameroon20111
4Serbia20111

GROUP H

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Portugal11003
2South Korea 10101
3Uruguay10101
4Ghana10010

