FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest & Updated Team Rankings and Standings

FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022: This year, FIFA World Cup 2022 is hosted by Qatar, first time by the Arab world. The tournament kicked off on Sunday, 20 November 2022. All the participating countries have been categorized in 8 groups - Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H. The winning teams earn points and the losing team loses lose the scores. Team rankings and standings are daily updated in the FIFA World Cup Qatar Points Table.

From Group A, the host country Qatar is out of the tournament. Canada from Group F has also lost their chance of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 and are out of the league.

Let us find out the latest and updated FIFA World Cup Points Table 2022 today after Cameroon vs Serbia Group G match today, 28 November.