FIFA World Cup 2022: Niclas Fullkrug’s Late Strike Helps Germany Draw Spain 1-1

I Liked Our Mentality: Hansi Flick

Germany manager Hansi Flick gave full credit to his players for fighting back to draw level.



"I liked our mentality. We maintained a great level over 90 minutes, and we showed Spain what we wanted to do," Flick said.



Flick added that the German ship he was heading was moving in the right direction.



"Spain are a great team with many young players. They play good football, I like the way they play football.



Spain, who trounced Costa Rica 7-0 in the first match of the group are looking for their second World Cup title.



Flick complimented striker Fullkrug, who came off the bench and scored after spending 13 minutes on the pitch.



"The things that Niclas did, for example -- we need that determination," the German tactician said.