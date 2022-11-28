2022 FIFA World Cup: Four Things to Look Out For in the World Cup on Monday

1. Serbia Changes Against Cameroon

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic hinted at major changes to his starting lineup after a 2-0 loss to Brazil in their tournament opener on Thursday.

Dusan Vlahovic, who has been recovering from a groin problem, could start after making a 30-minute cameo against the South American giants while Filip Kostic is also expected to be available after having missed the first game with a thigh injury.

Cameroon, who are seeking their first victory at the World Cup since 2002, are hoping to rebound from a 1-0 loss to Switzerland in their opening encounter. Manager Rigobert Song will be wanting more from Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who struggled against the Swiss.