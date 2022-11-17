In Photos: Football Fever Grips India Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: India's football loyalists are displaying their allegiance ahead of the World Cup.
(Photo: PTI)
The four-year wait is about to meet its conclusion, as the greatest football spectacle, the FIFA World Cup is just around the corner. The biggest stars of the game are gearing up for what promises to be an event to cherish, and Indian football enthusiasts are proudly showcasing their fandom.
Like every other edition of this tournament, the allegiance of the nation is divided among many different teams, with Brazil and Argentina being the most supported sides. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and four-time champions Germany are among the other teams to receive support from India, as murals and flags are adorning the streets of West Bengal, Kerala and other states.
A giant cut-out of Argentine captain Lionel Messi, placed adjacent to a flag of Brazil in Kerela's Thiruvananthapuram.
Graffiti of football superstars adorning a wall at Paravur, near Kochi.
A banner of the Argentina national football team, with captain Lionel Messi being the prominent face, in Kerala's Paruvur.
Giant cut-outs of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Cherupuzha river at Pullavoor in Kerala.
Kerela's La Albiceleste loyalists, sporting Lionel Messi masks and the Argentina kit.
Kite makers of Kolkata hard at work, preparing football-themed kites for fans.
A graffiti artist painting a mural of Argentina's Diego Maradona and Brazil's Pele, in Kolkata.
