Fed Cup Athletics: Jeswin Aldrin Stuns Sreeshankar for Gold; Dutee Wins 100m

Jeswin Aldrin of Tamil Nadu produced a stunning leap of 8.37m to beat Olympian S Sreeshankar of Kerala in a well-contested long jump final to win gold on the second day of the 25th AFI National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships on Sunday.

On a day that saw nine jumps over 8m at the C H Muhammed Koya Stadium, Aldrin produced a fine series that saw all five of his valid efforts past that mark while Sreeshankar sailed over that distance on each of his three valid tries, including an 8.36m that helped him improve his own National Record by 10cm and a place among the 10 best Asians ever in Long Jump.

Less than a month ago, the 20-year-old, who hails from Tiruchirapalli, broke into the select band of Indians in the 8m club when he won the Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram with 8.20m.