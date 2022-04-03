Ex Sri Lanka Players Jayawardene & Sangakkara Speak Out About Crisis in Country

Mumbai Indians' coach and the former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene on Sunday said he feels sad to see emergency law and curfew in his country.

He added that the government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest.



"I am sad to see emergency law and curfew in Sri Lanka. The government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest. Detaining people who do is not acceptable and I am very proud of the brave Sri Lankan lawyers who rushed to their defence," Jayawardene tweeted on Sunday.