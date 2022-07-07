India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, How To Watch

India is all set to play a three-match T20I series beginning from today, Thursday, 7 July 2022 against England. The team lost the Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, drawing the Test series 2-2 and now they are expected to make a comeback in the 1st T20I. Indian fans are eagerly waiting to watch the ENG vs IND 1st T20I match and they have high expectations from the team even though Team England is quite strong.

The good news for India is that captain Rohit Sharma will return to the team after he missed the Test match, after testing positive for COVID-19. Viewers have immense expectations from him. The ENG vs IND 1st T20I match that will take place today, on Thursday, 7 July 2022 will be live-streamed for all the viewers.