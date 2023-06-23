ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Matches, Live Streaming & Telecast

The ECN Bulgaria T20I series has kickstarted from today, 23 June 2023. Four international teams including Bulgaria, Turkey, Serbia and Croatia will play in the ECN Bulgaria T20I tournament 2023. The final match of the series will take place on Sunday, 25 June 2023. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

A total of 8 matches will be played in ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023. Two triple headers will be played on 23 and 24 June and there will be two knockout matches on Sunday, 25 June.

Let us check out the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 schedule, live streaming, and telecast details below.