Intercontinental Cup 2023: India vs Lebanon Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The third edition of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 football tournament kick started on 9 June and will end on 18 June 2023. The matches are being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

India is all set to take on Lebanon in their next match on Thursday, 15 June 2023. The team has already reached finals after beating Mongolia and Vanuatu by 2-0 and 1-0 respectively, and is at the top position of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 Points Table.

The Intercontinental Cup 2023 has arrived after a hiatus of four years and currently four teams including India, Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu are playing in the tournament.

Let us read about the India vs Lebanon date, time, live streaming, and telecast details of Intercontinental Cup 2023 below.