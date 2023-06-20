SAFF Championship 2023: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming in India

The South Asian Football Federation Championship for 2023 is scheduled to take place on 21 June. It is important to note that the Indian team is a part of Group A along with Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan. The SAFF Championship 2023 is being hosted by India. The matches are set to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Fans must take note of these details if they want to watch the football championship live from wherever they are.

The SAFF Championship 2023 schedule is released for all those who want to take a look at it. The match dates, timings, and teams are mentioned on the official schedule. One must take note of the latest details and know the live streaming channel in India. The teams are divided into two groups this season, according to the schedule.