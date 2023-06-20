Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs West Indies 2023: Venues, Fixtures, Full Schedule & Live Streaming

India vs West Indies 2023: Venues, Fixtures, Full Schedule & Live Streaming

Check the dates, time, venues, schedule, and live streaming details for India vs West Indies 2023 series
Shivangani Singh
Cricket
Published:

India vs West Indies 2023 series live streaming details

India vs West Indies 2023: Indian cricket team is all set to face the West Indies team on their grounds in July on a full-fledged all-format tour. As per the official schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), team India will play two Tests, three One-Day-Internationals (ODIs), and a five-match T20 International series against the West Indies team.

The series will begin on 12 July 2023 with the IND vs WI two-match Test series that will mark the beginning of India's campaign in the World Test Championship Cycle (2023-25), which got underway with ongoing England vs Australia five-match Ashes 2023 Test series.

The last time India toured West Indies was in 2022 when the Indian team defeated the host 3-0 in ODIs and won the five-match T20I series 4-1. Let's have a look at the schedule, venues, and live-streaming details of the India Vs West Indies 2023 series.

India Vs West Indies 2023: Venue & Live Streaming Details

When will India's tour of West Indies begin?

India's tour of the West Indies will begin on 12 July with IND vs WI 1st Test match at Dominica's Windsor Park.

How many matches will the Indian team play against the West Indies team?

India will be locking horns with West Indies in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Where will the matches between India and West Indies be played

India vs West Indies matches will be played in Dominica, Trinidad, Barbados, and Guyana. Two T20Is of the five-match IND vs WI T20 series will be played at Lauderhill in the United States.

Where can the fans watch India vs West Indies 2023 series on TV and online?

All matches between India and West Indies will be broadcasted live on TV on the DD Sports channel and will also be available online on JioCinema and FanCode.

India Vs West Indies 2023: Full Schedule

India vs West Indies full schedule (IST)

IND vs WI 1st Test: 12 July to 16 July - 7.30 PM- Windsor Park, Dominica

IND vs WI 2nd Test: 20 July to 24 July - 7.30 PM- Queens Park Oval, Trinidad

IND vs WI 1st ODI: 27 July - 7 PM- Kensington Oval, Barbados

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: 29 July - 7 PM- Kensington Oval, Barbados

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: 1 August - 7 PM- Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

IND vs WI 1st T20I: 3 August - 8 PM- Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: 6 August - 8 PM- Providence Stadium, Guyana

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: 8 August - 8 PM- Providence Stadium, Guyana

IND vs WI 4th T20I: 12 August - 8 PM - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

IND vs WI 5th T20I: 13 August - 8 PM- Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

