After Allegations of Sexual Harassment, SAI Terminates Cycling Coach's Contract

Whole Cycling Contingent Called Back

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) decided to call the entire Indian cycling contingent back from Slovenia from the training-cum-competition trip. The endurance cycling contingent, consisting of five male and a female, flew to Slovenia on May 15 and was scheduled to return on June 14. While the female cyclist had returned home on 4 June after experiencing many instances of untoward behaviour from the coach, including him asking her to share a room with him, and on another day, barging into her room and pulling her forcibly onto the bed.

The training-cum-competition trip to Slovenia was arranged to help Indian team prepare well for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held in the national capital from 18 to 22 June.

The female cyclist had apprised the SAI of inappropriate behaviour by coach during her stay in Slovenia and had said she was so terrified that she feared for her life.