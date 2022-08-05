'I Wasn't Even Supposed to be Here,' Tejaswin Shankar Celebrates CWG Bronze

Tejaswin Shankar watched the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games from his home in New Delhi, without a visa or a ticket to the Birmingham event.

On Wednesday, he was standing on the podium at the Alexander Stadium, with a bronze medal around his neck and a smile of satisfaction on his lips as he bagged India's first high jump medal at the CWG.

"A few days ago, I wasn't even supposed to be here. So now, just to be here and even to take that first jump, it was like a dream come true for me,' said Tejaswin while speaking to the media from Birmingham.